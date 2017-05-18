Boy, dog found wandering on North Port street

- A young boy and a dog were found walking alone on a street in North Port this morning, and police had to turn to the internet for help identifying them.

North Port police shared photos on Twitter of the boy and the dog, who were spotted at South Biscayne Drive and Leopold Avenue. That’s just west of Glenallen Elementary School.

Police asked anyone with information on their identities to call them.

“They're in good hands right now,” police offered.

Only a few minutes later, police issued an update saying that the boy's parent had been located. They did not immediately provide any identities or details.