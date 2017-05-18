Military training exercise sparks 8,000-acre wildfire Local News Military training exercise sparks 8,000 acre wildfire Military units conducting training exercises at Avon Park Air Force Range accidentally sparked a fire Wednesday afternoon that has since grown to cover 8,000 acres along the Polk and Highlands county line.

Due to the dry conditions, the Air Force range had implemented restrictions on incendiary and explosive device training, range operations officer Charles 'Buck' MacLaughlin told FOX 13.

However during the course of training, a fire started early Wednesday afternoon in one of the weapons-impact areas. The Avon Park Air Force Range has a firefighting team on staff that initially responded to the blaze, however due to the conditions they quickly called in Florida Forest Service for assistance.

According to MacLaughlin, the military has more than 100,000 acres used for training in the area.

Florida Forest Service says at least 8,000 acres have been affected by the blaze so far. Some training operations have been canceled in order to allow the fire crews to fully respond to the situation.

The public is urged to use caution when driving in the area of U.S. Highway 27 and State Road 64, as smoke from the fire is affecting visibility. The fire is located south of Arbuckle Lake and southeast of Lake Whales Ridge State Forest.