Florida authorities demolish child porn devices

- A group of investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement watched as a 17,000-pound roller demolished dozens of confiscated electronics that once produced or shared child porn.

The Orlando Sentinel reports FDLE Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks said "Operation Crush Cyber Crime" smashed just a sample of the hundreds of pieces of evidence confiscated each year.



“It’s symbolic and fitting to use an 8-ton roller to destroy the very equipment used by offenders to harm children,” Banks said. “We want to crush any signs of child exploitation whenever and wherever we can.”

According to a Florida statute, all evidence that once held child pornography must be destroyed after prosecution. Special Agent Supervisor Jason Cook estimated more than 200 pieces of equipment were destroyed Wednesday.

The gear was linked to cases that have all been prosecuted and are not subject to appeal.

Officials say the agency investigated 53 cases in central Florida and about 117 cases are pending.

Three video game systems seized during searches did not contain images or video and were spared from the roller, the FDLE added. They were donated to child advocacy centers instead.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.