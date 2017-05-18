5-alarm tire fire sends smoke over Bradenton; evacuations suggested

- A large fire broke out at a Bradenton tire business Thursday afternoon, the black smoke visible from miles away.

According to FOX 13's Kim Kuizon, it appears the fire is at Callaghan Tires, located at 44th Avenue East and 15th Street. 44th Avenue E is closed from 9th Street E to 15th Street E.

County officials are urging anyone in the area with respiratory issues to evacuate due to the heavy smoke.

Workers at neighboring businesses tell FOX 13 that the flames have caught some nearby brush on fire, raising the possibility that the fire may spread.

Southeast High will be releasing at 1:45 p.m. Parents of students who walk home must pick up their kids from school.

There's no word yet on the cause of the blaze.

Stay with FOX 13 News for updates.