Bears stumped by bear-resistant trash cans

- It's spring, which means bear activity increases. That means it's time to think about securing the most notorious bear attractants - trash cans.

If bears have been a problem in your area before, there's a new kind of trash can with a pretty good record for sending bears on their way.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) demonstrated the effectiveness of the bear-resistant garbage cans at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo Thursday.

The bears pushed, pulled, bit, pounded, and chewed on all corners of the containers, but weren't able to break through its protective seal.

FWC encourages anyone in an area where bears are active to take steps toward reducing human-bear interactions. Bear-resistant garbage bins are a great way to accomplish that goal.

To learn more, visit http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/bear/living/.