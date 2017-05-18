Bay area copes with record May heat Local News Bay area copes with record May heat Temperatures have soared into the mid to upper 90s for three straight days, delivering an unexpected May heatwave across Tampa Bay.

- Temperatures have soared into the mid to upper 90s for three straight days, delivering an unexpected May heatwave across Tampa Bay.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto says the heatwave will continue for a few more days before temperatures cool down slightly.

People spending time outside in Tampa say they're keeping cool by trying to find shade and staying hydrated.

On Thursday, the splash pad at Waterworks Park was busy with kids enjoying themselves in the water.

The hot weather persists even at night with temperatures still in the 80s.

Many say this May heatwave is an unwelcome preview of things to come for the summer. Some are being optimistic and looking past the summer months.

"It'll pass and we'll be able to brag to the Northeasters again about the great weather," said Sara Halas.

