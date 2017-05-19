Owner of vehicle in Pasco hit and run arrested

- Deputies have made another arrest in a disturbing hit and run that was caught on surveillance video this week but it wasn't someone inside the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Samantha Henry, who the gold Expedition is registered to, and charged her with filing a false police report.

RELATED: Surveillance video of hit and run

The woman reported the SUV stolen the day after the hit and run that injured a 14-year-old boy as he was biking home from school in Holiday.

The vehicle was found Wednesday afternoon in a heavily wooded area along U.S. 19 behind a Hyundai dealership.

The Florida Highway Patrol processed the vehicle for evidence and 20-year-old Christopher Try was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and reckless driving. Troopers were still looking for Kevin Wilson, 23, who is another person of interest in the case.

MORE: Arrest made in Pasco hit and run caught on video

The SUV was seen on home surveillance video weaving erratically through the streets hitting a mailbox and a truck before hitting a teen biking home from school. The teen, amazingly, suffered only minor injuries, but was seen on video being tossed by the vehicle while bystanders tried to chase down the dangerous driver.

