Cafeteria manager takes on students' lunch manners Local News Cafeteria manager takes on students' lunch manners Starkey Elementary School's cafeteria manager says she was sick of seeing kids' sloppy behavior at the lunch table, so she took it upon herself to guide them.

“I’m trying to help the students learn life skills,” Denise Gerard explained.

Her course's curriculum seems simple enough – “Sit up, put your napkin in your lap, take your hat off when you walk into a room,” she reminded them – but with a herd of fifth graders, Gerard had her work cut out for her.

Following a year of classes, she taught kids a thing or two about manners and proper nutrition. This week, they put on ties and dresses and sat down to a white linen table in the lunchroom to celebrate their success.

And while some have bit more to learn, Gerard says they're all on their way to minding their manners.

“Even if they just learn one thing, one table manner, I’ve accomplished something.”