State attorney general announces Sheriff Gee's retirement

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Attorney General Pam Bondi is congratulating Hillsborough County Sheriff David Gee on his retirement, though Gee himself has not officially announced such plans.
Bondi’s office issued a lengthy statement this afternoon, praising Gee for his service to Hillsborough County. The problem is, no one else had heard that the sheriff was stepping down.
In fact, Gee made a relatively rare on-camera appearance this morning at a press conference announcing a drug bust but made no public mention of any career change.
A spokesperson for Bondi’s office says they stand by their statement.
FOX 13 is still waiting for official comment from the sheriff’s office.
Full text of Attorney General Bondi's statement on Sheriff Gee's retirement announcement:
"For nearly four decades, Sheriff David Gee has served the citizens of Hillsborough County with humility, integrity and selflessness-sacrificing so much to protect the community we love. His dedication has earned him the reputation of being one of the hardest working, trustworthy and respected leaders in Florida. To this day, Sheriff Gee will still stop to assist a stranded motorist, or go out of his way help anyone in need. He is known for his soft-spoken, strong leadership and genuine compassion for the people he has sworn to protect. His career exemplifies what it means to be a servant leader. I am blessed to call Sheriff Gee one of my dearest friends and most trusted advisers. I so greatly admire the sacrifices both he and his wife, Rhonda, have made to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Hillsborough County. His impact will last forever in our community."