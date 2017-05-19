State attorney general announces Sheriff Gee's retirement

- Attorney General Pam Bondi is congratulating Hillsborough County Sheriff David Gee on his retirement, though Gee himself has not officially announced such plans.

Bondi’s office issued a lengthy statement this afternoon, praising Gee for his service to Hillsborough County. The problem is, no one else had heard that the sheriff was stepping down.

In fact, Gee made a relatively rare on-camera appearance this morning at a press conference announcing a drug bust but made no public mention of any career change.

A spokesperson for Bondi’s office says they stand by their statement.

FOX 13 is still waiting for official comment from the sheriff’s office.

Full text of Attorney General Bondi's statement on Sheriff Gee's retirement announcement: