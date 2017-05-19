Girl in coma after mystery accident dies Local News Girl in coma after mystery accident dies It has been a long, painful, gut-wrenching haul for Michelle Weeks. After a year and a half in a coma, her daughter, Ciara Skeen has died, and the circumstances surrounding her injuries are still unclear.

"She was a ray of sunshine," Weeks told FOX 13 on Friday.

Skeen and her brother were driving along U.S. 17-92 in Lake Alfred in early November 2015 when they ran out of gas. Since Ciara's brother was not wearing shoes, she offered to get gas.

A little while later, Skeen was found on the side of the road with a shattered arm and elbow and a puncture in her leg.

"She said that she thought that she had a seizure and fallen on the sidewalk," said Art Bodenheimer of the Lake Alfred Police Department.

She was rushed off to the hospital and ended up in a coma.

When she woke up, her mom says she gave another account of the incident.

"She made a comment to me that she was hit by a car," said Weeks. "I don't know if she said a car or a truck, I just can't remember. She had been under medication, but she said she had gotten hit."

Weeks says doctors also suspected Ciara's injuries could have been caused by a vehicle. Lake Alfred Police say they have no evidence that Ciara was the victim of a hit-and-run.

"On that particular day there was no physical evidence in that general area that a crash had occurred," said Bodenheimer. He says if anyone has any information, call the Lake Alfred Police Department.

A vigil is planned for Ciara Skeen at the boat ramp at Lake Parker in Lakeland at 7 p.m. Friday. Her funeral is scheduled for this Saturday. Skeen would have turned 24-years-old next week.