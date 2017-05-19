Port Richey well closed after water tests positive e-coli

- A city of Port Richey water system well has been closed after its water tested positive for e-coli.

Port Richey sent a notice to water system customers after testing and closing the well.

The city said it got test results back on May 19 showing samples taken the day before contained the bacteria. The samples came from well number 3, which was immediately closed off from the water system.

Port Richey said residents do not need to boil their water. More samples are being taken and the well will be evaluated for safety before it is reopened.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA's safe drinking water hotline at (800) 426-4791. Anyone with specific health concerns should consult a doctor.

The city asked residents to share this information with anyone who may also be on the public water system, but may not have received this notice, including people who live in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses

The city said it would release another update when new information was available.