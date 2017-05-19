Police: Bodies found after man admits to shooting

- Employees of the Green Planet Smoke Shop on Amberly Drive called police after they say a man admitted he killed two people at a condo complex across the street Friday.

Police arrested the man at the smoke shop and discovered two bodies a short time later.

The shop's manager said the man came in with a gun around 5:30 p.m., so they called the police.

"He came in there with a gun, never faced it at [the employees]," smoke shop manager Fadi Soufan said. "[He was] telling them the world's corrupt, crazy stuff like that, and that he just shot someone."

After taking the man into custody, police checked the condos where the man said he killed two people, and they found the bodies of two men.

Meanwhile, police called fire rescue and Haz-Mat crews to check the condo complex, as well. They said the measure was only a precaution and did not say what prompted the Haz-Mat response.

Police officers were waiting for a search warrant in order to look around for information about the shooting.