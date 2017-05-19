Police: Bodies found after man admits to shooting

By: Evan Lambert, FOX 13 News

Posted:May 19 2017 09:04PM EDT

Updated:May 19 2017 10:27PM EDT

TAMPA PALMS (FOX 13) - Employees of the Green Planet Smoke Shop on Amberly Drive called police after they say a man admitted he killed two people at a condo complex across the street Friday. 

Police arrested the man at the smoke shop and discovered two bodies a short time later. 

The shop's manager said the man came in with a gun around 5:30 p.m., so they called the police.

"He came in there with a gun, never faced it at [the employees]," smoke shop manager Fadi Soufan said. "[He was] telling them the world's corrupt, crazy stuff like that, and that he just shot someone."

After taking the man into custody, police checked the condos where the man said he killed two people, and they found the bodies of two men.

Meanwhile, police called fire rescue and Haz-Mat crews to check the condo complex, as well. They said the measure was only a precaution and did not say what prompted the Haz-Mat response. 

Police officers were waiting for a search warrant in order to look around for information about the shooting.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories