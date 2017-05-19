Friends remember teen killed crossing roadway Local News Friends remember teen killed crossing roadway Friends did burn-outs and blared the horns of their lifted trucks as a way to remember 16-year-old Matthew Batchie.

The teen died days after being hit by a car on Siesta Drive in Sarasota.

“He just loved having fun. He was the ideal of living life to the fullest,” said friend Justin Short.

Police say he and a 15-year-old friend were dropped off around 11 Saturday night. They tried to cross the street when they were hit. They were not in a crosswalk.

Friday night, friends organized a convoy ride through Sarasota in memory of Batchie. They wore orange and the number 52B; it was the number he rode with.

“He always had a smile on his face. Every time you were around he'd make you laugh,” said another friend, Kayla Cone.

Batchie was an avid motocross racer. He was most at home on his bike, which was among the crowd.

“I was in class and raced with him. He was one of my best friends. Just seeing that bike there represents him. He's here with us,” Short said.

The 15-year-old was also struck and is still in the hospital.

Sarasota police say the driver is cooperating and has not been charged at this point. The investigation continues.