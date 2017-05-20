Roof damage at Tampa apartments prompts evacuations

- Multiple apartment buildings at the Serenity Lake apartment complex sustained roof damage during storms Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the apartments on Seaford Circle around 9 p.m.

Crews began evacuating residents after discovering major roof damage on at least two of the buildings. Another building was found to have cracks in the walls.

Fire Rescue believes the rainy weather and storms moving through the area caused the damage.

As of Saturday morning, three buildings remained evacuated, affecting more than 30 people.

The Red Cross was called in to help residents. Officials said the organization was providing shelter for 14 people.

It's unclear how long it will take to repair the roof damage.