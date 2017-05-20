- Jurors for the triple-murder trial of Andres "Andy" Avalos have reached a verdict.

Avalos was found:

-Guilty of second-degree murder of his wife, Amber Avalos

-Guilty of first-degree murder of neighbor Denise Potter

-Guilty of first-degree murder of Pastor Tripp Battle

The jury came back with a verdict around 2 p.m. After reading the verdict around 2:10 p.m., they were instructed to sequester until Monday when they will return for the sentencing phase of the trial.

Saturday after the second day of deliberation. They were sequestered until 8:30 Saturday morning after an afternoon and evening of deliberations didn't result in a verdict Friday.

Avalos is was accused of murdering three people, including his wife and a local pastor, last year.

This is a verdict that the families of all three victims have been waiting for since December of 2014. For both sides, this is an emotional day. The jury went into deliberations at 12:11 Friday. They were served dinner around 6:30 p.m.