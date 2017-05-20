Starkey Wilderness Park partially open after fires

- Starkey Wilderness Park is partially back open to the public after being closed for safety concerns and to provide access to firefighters dealing with the recent wildfire there.

There will be limited access to trails because last weekend's fire damaged a portion of those areas.

The no open flame policy - including campfires, grills, and barbecues - remains in effect until further notice at the park and several other parks in Pasco County.

Open areas include:

-The pavilions, shelters, and playground at the day use area will be open.

-The hiking trail will be open but a modified version. A portion of the hiking trail will be doubled as hiking and mountain bike trail.

-The equestrian trail had no damage and the entire trail will be open.

-The mountain bike trail has been modified since a majority of the trail went through the wildfire area.

Partially open areas include:

-The Suncoast Trail (runs alongside the Suncoast Parkway) will be open except the Starkey/Suncoast connector will remain closed. There currently is an electronic message board at the connector with some barricades to prevent visitors from entering through that entrance.

-The tent and cabin area will be open for camping but the primitive campsites will remain closed.

Closed areas include:

-The seven-mile paved bike trail that runs throughout the park will be closed including the gate at the entrance of the park.