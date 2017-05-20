Van crashes into Pinellas Park home

- A van crashed into a home, injuring two people and making quite a mess Saturday afternoon.

The homeowner said he knows this accident could have been much worse.

Fire rescue said an elderly man dropped someone off who lives at the home. He apparently hit the gas instead of the break and crashed into the house.

The hole in the wall exposed the bedroom to the near-record high temperatures outside. The homeowner said it was lucky no one was napping in the room when it happened.

City code inspectors went to check the structural integrity of the home.