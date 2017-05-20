Identity of Tampa Palms double-murder suspect released

- Police say 18-year-old Devon Arthurs is responsible for the shooting death of two unidentified men at a condo complex on Amberly Drive Friday.

Police say Arthurs brought them to the bodies of the men he killed after telling employees of a smoke shop across the street from The Hamptons Condominium complex what he had done.

It started Friday evening around 5:30 when Arthurs came into the Green Planet Smoke Shop. Employees there say Arthurs was wielding a gun and told them he had killed two people. He also told the employees they could not leave the store, but the shop’s manager was able to break away and call the police.

"He came in there with a gun, never faced it at [the employees]," smoke shop manager Fadi Soufan said. "[He was] telling them the world's corrupt, crazy stuff like that, and that he just shot someone."

Police came and took Arthurs into custody. That’s when he told them where to find the bodies. Both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, according to police, who also said the deceased were Arthurs’ roommates. They did not say if the three were living at the condo complex.

In a press release, the Tampa Police Department said, “due to concerns about possible explosives, the Tampa Police bomb squad and the Tampa Fire Rescue Hazmat team worked through the night to ensure that it was safe to enter the condominium.”

Police were not able to say what led them to believe there could be explosives in the area, but they did not find any bombs.

Arthurs was booked into the jail early Saturday. He faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

The incidents are still under investigation.