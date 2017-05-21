Fleeing suspect opens fire on Pasco deputies

- The Pasco Sheriff's Office said a fleeing suspect opened fire on deputies early Sunday morning.

The incident started shortly after 1:30 a.m., when a shooting was reported at Darlington Road and US 19. Responding deputies spotted the suspect vehicle fleeing the area and followed it.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said the driver fired shots at the deputies. Deputies returned fire and the suspect crashed into a concrete mailbox.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident and the suspect was taken into custody. Deputies have not released the name of the suspect.