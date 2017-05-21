Silver alert cancelled for missing man

Posted:May 21 2017 02:27PM EDT

Updated:May 21 2017 04:08PM EDT

SARASOTA (FOX 13) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office says the man who was missing has returned home and is fine. 

Officials had issued a statewide silver alert for 95-year-old Steven Brzezinski earlier in the day. 

 

 

