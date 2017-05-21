Firefighters save 95-year-old from burning building

- An elderly man is recovering after he was rescued from the 2nd floor of his burning house.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office say they, along with fire rescue crews, responded to the fire at about 2:30 a.m. this morning.

When they arrived, they were told about the man being trapped. Firefighters entered the burning building and carried the man to safety with the help of a deputy.

Emergency officials are citing this incident as a great example of how all emergency responders come together and work with a sense of urgency.