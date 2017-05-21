Police: Man crashes car into house after passenger says she doesn't love him Local News Police: Man crashes car into house after passenger says she doesn't love him Deputies say a man told his passenger how he felt about her, then purposefully drove his car into a home when she said she did not feel the same way.

23-year-old Thanh Duong was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

15-year-old Nikolas Welch was up late playing video games early Saturday morning when he heard a loud crash.

"It sounded like a bomb going off when it hit the building."

Welch ran outside and saw a car mangled and halfway under the foundation of his neighbor's home in Pinellas Park.

Deputies say a woman inside the house was asleep just on the other side of where the car hit and was not injured.

According to a police report, Thanh was in the area looking to buy drugs when he told his passenger that he loved her. The passenger told police that when she said she didn't love him, Thanh told her that he was going to harm both of them. He then accelerated down a dead end street and intentionally crashed into a house according to the report.

Thanh denied the allegations and refused medical attention at the scene.

His passenger was transported to Northside Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.