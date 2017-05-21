Man found dead in Pinellas Park pool

- The Pinellas Park Police Department has started an investigation to determine how a Columbian citizen died in a pool.

The 48-year-old male was found at the bottom of a pool around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, the man had been at the house with friends who were having a party. He was last seen alive around 4:00 a.m. when he got up to use the bathroom inside the house.

Later in the morning, other people at the party began to search for the man, even checking the pool. Investigators say the man was not located at first in the pool due to the amount of green algae.

Police say there does to appear to be anything suspicious about the death and is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his family can be contacted.