- A funnel cloud was spotted around 3:00 p.m Sunday afternoon on Hardee County.

Fox 13's Mike Bennett explains often times, as sea breezes collide in the summer, there can be brief 'kinks' in the boundaries that can give way to funnel clouds.

Sometimes, those funnel clouds can briefly touch down, although more often than not they disappear just as quick as they form. That seemed to be the case this evening in Bowling Green with this funnel cloud.