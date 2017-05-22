Elaborate traveling Lego exhibit coming to Tampa

- A traveling Lego exhibit dubbed the "world's largest and most elaborate display" of Lego bricks built in the form of iconic masterpieces is coming to downtown Tampa, for free.

'The Art of the Brick' will feature more than 100 works of art, like Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night and Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa -- all built entirely of Lego.

There will also be a 20-foot-long T-Rex skeleton made entirely of Lego and other life-size sculptures, and the public will be able to build their own creations as part of a hands-on exhibit.

The Art of the Brick by artist Nathan Sawaya opens up on Friday, June 23 at 802 East Whiting Street.

The event runs all summer long through September 4, Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

The Vinik Foundation, which brought 'The Beach' to Amalie Arena last summer is bringing The Art of the Brick to Tampa for the first time.

"Nathan's inspiring story and unique perspective of art is what makes this exhibit a 'can't miss' for all ages this summer," Jeff and Penny Vinik said in a press release about the event. "Our hope is that everyone in our community will be able to experience this incredible exhibition up-close. Art is both impactful and inspirational, and we hope to continue share world class cultural events like The Art of the Brick with Tampa Bay."

