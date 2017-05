- A bear that had wandered into a Winter Haven neighborhood has now made its way into a tree and has been there for several hours.

Winter Haven Police say the bear made its way into the neighborhood around Drexel Ave. near Lake Elbert early Monday.

The bear has not been aggressive, so police and Florida Fish and Wildlife have been monitoring the situation.

FWC officers tell FOX 13 the bear could remain in the tree throughout the night and into the morning.