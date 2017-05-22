DUI suspect crashes into new 'don't drink and drive' patrol car

- Citrus County sheriff's deputies say a Crystal River man was drinking before he caused a crash involving one of the sheriff's department's new "don't drink and drive" patrol cars.

Paul Wilkins, 63, drove through cones at a traffic control checkpoint during Pirate Fest Saturday night and hit a deputy's cruiser, which was parked with its lights on, the sheriff's office said.

The force of the crash pushed the cruiser about 30 feet into one of the department's newly unveiled patrol cars with the words "Don't drink and drive" on the back and "A cop or a cab - you decide" on the side.

"The irony!" the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Wilkins was arrested for DUI wearing a t-shirt that said "I'm currently unsupervised" on it.

No one was hurt in the crash.