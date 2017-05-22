Heart Gallery helps special 5-year-old find a family

- Laughter filled an already packed courtroom Monday as a little boy finally found his way home. The Harts are now a family of five after adopting Anthony.

"He's outgoing and loving and just smiles. His giggle is amazing and it lights up a room. You can't help but love him," adoptive dad Greg Hart said Monday.

Donna and Greg Hart fell in love with their new son after seeing his story on the Heart Gallery of Tampa Bay's website. Anthony has cerebral palsy and has spent most of his five years in this world in foster homes. His special needs didn't scare away his new parents. In fact, they feel like he was supposed to be theirs all along.

"When we got married, we talked about how many kids we wanted and what we felt was the right number. We had two. But there always felt like there was something more and that God had a bigger plan for us. I really feel that throughout our life and Anthony's life this was really the direction that God was calling us," Greg Hart said following the adoption ceremony.

Anthony is now a son and a baby brother.

"He's such a blessing. He brings out a side of Alex and Tanner -- a tenderness; a kindness. It's just been amazing," Donna said.

The Harts say they finally found the piece of theirs that was always missing.

"It feels whole. This is our family, this was always meant to be for us," Greg smiled.

The Hart family hopes their story inspires others to consider adoption. For more information on the Heart Gallery, visit heartgallerytampa.org.