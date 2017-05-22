Bodycam captures dramatic rescue of WWII veteran Local News Bodycam captures dramatic rescue of WWII veteran A Pasco County deputy's body camera recorded the dramatic moments a 95-year-old World War II veteran was pulled from his burning house by his son and grandson.

The video, released Monday, shows the deputy arriving at the scene Drexel Road at a little after 2 a.m. Sunday. As he approached the house, flames can be seen shooting from the windows and roof.

Moments later two relatives, helped by firefighters, are seen carrying Granville Kinsman from the home.

"The fire was coming from his room and I had assumed the worst. I assumed he was just engulfed," the grandson told the deputy in a recorded interview afterward, adding he was able to escape but ran back inside to help rescue his grandfather.

Kinsman's son also told the deputy how things unfolded from his perspective.

"I climbed the stairs and I screamed for my dad," he said, adding he found Kinsman in the hallway outside his room. "I grabbed his legs and I pulled him and pulled him down the stairs."

Kinsman's son went on to tell the deputy his father was a fighter pilot in World War II.

Kinsman was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he was critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

In his body camera video, the deputy can be heard trying his best to reassure Kinsman's loved ones.

"He fought. He fought and got out," the deputy said.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.