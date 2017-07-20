Program trains university staff in concealed carry

- Southeastern University's new Sentinel program trains staffers to carry concealed weapons, but the idea is getting some kickback.

The volunteer program, thought to be the first of its kind in the country, is aimed at prepping employees just in case an active shooter comes on campus.

"The thing we have a problem with is this notion that more weapons equals more safety," Richard Aborn, President of the Citizen's Commission on Crime in New York told FOX 13 News. "We worry a lot that people see the widespread carry of guns as a solution to the violence problem."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who developed the Sentinel program, disagrees with Aborn. Not surprisingly, Judd doesn't mince words.

"Let me tell you something," Judd said, "He needs to stay in New York and do it their way, and we'll stay in Polk County, Florida, and do it our way."

Aborn's group maintains that more guns on campus usually leads to more violence. Judd's response: "There is a group of people who want strict gun control. Never mind the cities with the strictest gun control have the highest violent crime rate... It doesn't make any sense, and they keep pushing that position."

Aborn says it's not that he is against the Sentinel program. However, he believes other things should be done to reduce violence, like tougher background checks, requiring gun owners to have more training, and limiting the number of guns that can be purchased at one time..