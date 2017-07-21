Bradenton woman steals $82,000 from dead boyfriend's mom

- A Bradenton woman was arrested for stealing $82,000 from a 73-year-old.

Carrie Stanfield, 36, was arrested for stealing from her elderly family friend. Sarasota County Sheriff detectives said the victim reported in February that she was missing thousands of dollars. She believed it was stolen by her deceased son’s girlfriend, Stanfield.

The victim had signed over power of attorney to her due to medical issues. She asked Stanfield to attend civil proceedings and take care of her medical costs.

Detectives said Stanfield made dozens of withdrawals and purchases from Amazon, Wal-Mart, Publix and other businesses.

Stanfield was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Theft from a per 65 years or older.