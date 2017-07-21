Police: Sarasota fake doctor arrested

- Sarasota Police announced the arrest of a man they say was pretending to be a doctor.

Ronald Wheeler, who had his license revoked in April, was charged with unlicensed practice of a health care profession. Undercover officers pretended to be patients and went to his office at Diagnostic Center for Disease & HIFU Centers of America.

Wheeler told them the office visit was $3,445 and a treatment plan started at $50,000. He never mentioned his license was revoked, according to officials.

Sarasota Police began investigating after an anonymous complaint to the Florida Department of Health. The tipster said Wheeler was seeing patients despite not having an active license.

Numerous complaints about Wheeler can be found on the Department of Health's website here.

Additional charges are expected. If any patient is in need of copies of their medical records, contact Detective Doug Vollmer at 941-954-7080.