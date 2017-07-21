Former principal arrested again for stealing from school

WINTER HAVEN (FOX 13) - A former Polk County principal is facing new charges.

Ginger Collins, 46, was arrested Friday morning for charges stemming from her days as Kathleen Middle School's principal.

During a press conference, Sheriff Grady Judd said she spent at least $23,000 using a school district credit card. He also said she stole and sold 14 iPads and a MacBook Pro. Detectives also found a flash drive with artwork saying, "Too Pretty To Work."

"She's stealing from children," said Sheriff Judd. "She's stealing from the taxpayers."

She is facing 60 counts of dealing in stolen property, 16 counts passing forged or altered documents, two counts of fraudulent use of credit card, one count of obtaining property by fraud, one count of money laundering, and one count of grand theft.

Polk County Sheriff detectives said the crimes occurred while she was a principal during the 2014-15 school year.

Collins was also the principal of Seth McKeel Academy from July 2015 to September 2016. She resigned when school officials suspected her of fraud and theft. She was arrested in January 2017 after detectives said she stole a total amount of $105,426 from the school. That case is still pending, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

