Sarasota woman arrested for abusing pet dog

- A Sarasota woman was arrested for allegedly abusing a four-year-old dog.

A woman contacted Sarasota County Animal Services in early July and claimed to find Adria, a stray pit bull mix, at a gas station on Tamiami Trail near University Parkway.

At the time, Adria had overgrown nails and stains on her body from laying in urine and feces. A veterinarian said she was severely underweight and malnourished, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Adria's microchip traced detectives to the suspect Brittany Osborne, 21. She told Sarasota County deputies that the dog ran away more than a month ago. Osborne had since adopted another dog, and refused to take Adria back. She said both dogs wouldn't get along.

It turned out that the woman who originally contacted officials is Osborne's friend. Osborne admitted to asking her friend to call Animal Services and claim Adria was a stray, so she wouldn't get into trouble, deputies say.

Osborne was arrested on Friday and charged with animal cruelty and confinement of animals without food or water. It's unknown if the friend will be charged. Deputies did not release her name.

Adria is recovering at Animal Services and could be eligible for adoption in the future.