Man arrested in fatal Frostproof stabbing

- A man admitted to Polk County deputies he fatally stabbed another on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to 1001 Highway 98 West in Frostproof at about 11 p.m. for a reported altercation. The suspect, Miguel Cosme, 46, was standing in the front yard with his arms raised. He said to deputies that he "did it."

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Miguel told detectives that him and the victim, who has not been named, have been roommates for three months. He said the were drinking beer when the victim said, "I don't like the way you are." Cosme was offended and punched the victim in the face. When the victim fell onto the floor, he kicked him in the head and groin with his steel-toed work boots.

Cosme then told detectives that he armed himself with a kitchen knife because he thought the victim would harm him. That's when the stabbing occurred.

Cosme was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree with a weapon.