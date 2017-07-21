Snooty the Manatee celebrates 69th birthday

- One of south Florida's most lovable mascots, Snooty the Manatee, is celebrating his 69th birthday!

Snooty holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest living manatee in captivity. Most wild manatees only live around 15 years, which means Snooty is truly one-of-a-kind.

The annual Snooty Birthday Bash and Wildlife Festival will be held in honor of Snooty on Saturday, July 22.

Snooty's favorite foods include lettuce, carrots, broccoli and sweet potatoes. He eats, on average, 70 pounds of lettuce and an additional 10 pounds of vegetables each day.

His favorite pastime is helping to rehabilitate injured manatees in his home at the South Florida Museum, which serves as a 2nd-stage rehab center for injured manatees.

Snooty has been at the South Florida Museum since he was 11 months old. He has several scars on his left side from having two skin infections that were treated decades ago.

The outdoor birthday bash event is held in the Spanish Plaza, which is located in the museum’s north parking lot by the Manatee River and in front of the museum on 10th Street West.

There will be free treats and juice for the kids, photo opportunities with Snooty, games and activities.

The event outside is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and is free.

Indoor admission to the museum, planetarium and aquarium will be reduced from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Children under 4 are free with a paying adult.

Click here to watch Snooty live on the Snooty Cam Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.