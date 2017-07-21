Alleged erratic beach driver in court

Related Headlines Vehicle drives along beach to Caladesi Island

- The man who live-streamed to Facebook as he led police on a chase onto Clearwater Beach won't be getting out of jail anytime soon, following his court appearance Friday.

A judge revoked Ryan Stiles' bond stemming from another recent arrest and told the 36-year-old, "there's no bond on your misdemeanor so a million dollars won't get you out now."

Stiles, 26, was arrested Thursday following an apparent alcohol-fueled rampage that took him onto the sand at Clearwater Beach, where he ran over beach chairs and terrorized beach-goers, all while live-streaming to his Facebook page.

"When you look at the video, it is amazing that nobody was struck," said Rob Shaw, a spokesperson for Clearwater Police. "It is amazing that we don't have somebody who was injured or killed by this guy."

READ: Vehicle drives along beach from Clearwater to Caladesi Island

During the video, Stiles can be heard ranting about attacking police and being prepared to die, while taking swigs from a whiskey bottle.

"We're gonna die, bro!" he shouted at one point.

Before he made it to the beach, Stiles also rammed another vehicle.

Earlier in the day, Sherri Yates says Stiles was at her house. She was letting him live with her for the last two months because he was "down on his luck."

Yates said she knows Stiles through her daughter.

"I just sat there in shock. Absolute shock. You'd never ever know he's capable of that," she told FOX 13. "What I was seeing was somebody I had no idea who it was and I was just horrified."

Yates' daughter saw Stiles' Facebook post when it was still live and called 911. She helped direct police to his location and then called her mother, who eventually watched the video, too.

"I'm watching people on the beach and running over stuff and I was sure they were going to shoot him and kill him. What else would you think?" Yates said. "I didn't think he would stop and surrender or anything. I didn't know if he was going to go in the water, roll it, kill someone."

Less than a day later, Stiles was stone sober in court and appeared defiant and lacking remorse as the judge read the accusations, even smiling when the judge mentioned that Stiles used his belt to break a window in his holding cell after his arrest.

The judge also read some shocking details about what Stiles allegedly told officers when he was in custody.

"You told the officer you need to watch their back, you know where they live, you know where their family lives, they're marked men and you were going to slit their throat," the judge said.

For many of the charges, Stiles' bond was set at a higher-than-normal amount.