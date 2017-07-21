New records show signs of violence for man accused of killing mother

- Police say Josh Carmona used a baseball bat and butcher knife to kill his mother.

But it turns out, there may have been signs of his aggression and violent behavior in the months before.

Court records show Josh attacked a woman in Pennsylvania and stole her car four months before attacking his mother, Tara D'Angelo, in her own home.

The Wellsboro Gazette reported on it, and during a recorded police interview, one of Carmona's friends, Marion Gonzalez talked about it.

"He assaulted a woman. He said that wasn't true," said Gonzalez.

Marion also tells cops about Josh's drug use and odd behavior.

"He told me they did New York-type of drugs. I'm assuming cocaine, and, like, ecstasy," said Gonzalez. "Something weird to him. I don't know. There was something off."

Especially, she says, around other girls.

"His love life, he would gain feelings for girls all the time. He would kinda blame on his mom I guess he was like, oh, his mom was never there for him, so any girl that presents any kind of attention to him he would become attached to," explained Marion.

Put aside the shocking alleged murder, the rest of March 20, 2017 was pretty mundane for Carmona, according to new court documents. On her 39th birthday, detectives say he killed his mom. He then went on with his daily chores. He picked up his half sister at daycare and dropped her off at a friend's house and played basketball.

Later, records show he met someone at the Brandon mall to buy drugs. He spent the next hours driving around aimlessly until he was spotted by a police officer and arrested. Documents show, as Carmona sat in the patrol car, he was overheard saying, "I killed my mother."

But what may have driven Josh to kill her is still a mystery.