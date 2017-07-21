Wakeboarding at McCormick's Cable Park

- Those who want to get out on the water and wakeboard don't need a boat to do it, at least not at this lake in Seffner.

McCormick's Cable Park was built in 2008, though the plans have been in the works for it for decades.

The park uses an automated tower cable system that pulls wakeboarders along and allows them to get out there and enjoy the water, says Michael McCormick, who runs the park now.

The park is part of McCormick's Ski School, which has been in Seffner since 1954.

The cable system allows riders to ride all day long if they want to, without a boat. For those less experienced, they can take advantage of lessons, which include gear, one-on-one instruction, and riding after the lesson.

For more information, head to the website: http://skimccormick.com/