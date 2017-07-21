'Distrubing items' found in car; bomb squad responds

- A suspicious device found inside a car at the McDonald's restaurant on 66th Street and Tyrone Boulevard prompted a response from the bomb squad Friday night.

St. Petersburg Police found the device just after 9 p.m. and blocked off the area 1,000 feet around the car, including the intersection at Tyrone Blvd., 22nd Avenue, and 66th Street.

McDonald's employees called police because a man had been sitting in his car, a silver BMW, outside the restaurant for "hours." When police got there, they say he had some drugs and appeared to be under the influence or very ill.

He also had what police called "disturbing items" in the car, including a backpack with what looked like a bomb. Police said the man was not coherent and was not able to answer any questions.

The Tampa Bomb Squad just arrived around 11:30. Nearby restaurants were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.