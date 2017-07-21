'Distrubing items' found in car; bomb squad responds

By: Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News

Posted: Jul 21 2017 10:54PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22 2017 12:14AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - A suspicious device found inside a car at the McDonald's restaurant on 66th Street and Tyrone Boulevard prompted a response from the bomb squad Friday night.

St. Petersburg Police found the device just after 9 p.m. and blocked off the area 1,000 feet around the car, including the intersection at Tyrone Blvd., 22nd Avenue, and 66th Street. 

McDonald's employees called police because a man had been sitting in his car, a silver BMW, outside the restaurant for "hours." When police got there, they say he had some drugs and appeared to be under the influence or very ill. 

He also had what police called "disturbing items" in the car, including a backpack with what looked like a bomb. Police said the man was not coherent and was not able to answer any questions.

The Tampa Bomb Squad just arrived around 11:30. Nearby restaurants were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 'Distrubing items' found in car; bomb squad responds
  • Alleged erratic beach driver in court
  • New records show signs of violence for man accused of killing mother
  • Wild Things park faces new legal problems
  • Snooty the Manatee celebrates 69th birthday
  • Rise in child Baker Act cases prompts meeting at capitol
  • Group wants police to Clean Up Kennedy, shut down spas
  • Homeowner chases down teen suspected of burglary
  • Wakeboarding at McCormick's Cable Park
  • Dr. Jen Arnold returns home for job at All Children's