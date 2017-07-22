Man arrested after suspicious device found in St. Pete

- St. Petersburg police arrested a man after a suspicious drug-making device was found Friday evening.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the McDonald's parking lot at 2315 Tyrone Boulevard.

According to investigators, a 911 caller reported a man who had been in a car in the parking lot for five hours. When police arrived, the man appeared to be under the influence and a suspicious item was found to be in his backpack.

The Tampa Bomb Squad had to be called to the scene because of concern that it could have been an explosive device. Police said the McDonald's and nearby business were evacuated.

The device was later determined to be a homemade item used for making narcotics.

Police arrested the suspect, who was identified as 37-year-old Andrew Bryant. Bryant has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.