Man arrested after suspicious device found in St. Pete

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 22 2017 12:28PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22 2017 12:49PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - St. Petersburg police arrested a man after a suspicious drug-making device was found Friday evening.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the McDonald's parking lot at 2315 Tyrone Boulevard.

According to investigators, a 911 caller reported a man who had been in a car in the parking lot for five hours. When police arrived, the man appeared to be under the influence and a suspicious item was found to be in his backpack.

The Tampa Bomb Squad had to be called to the scene because of concern that it could have been an explosive device. Police said the McDonald's and nearby business were evacuated.

The device was later determined to be a homemade item used for making narcotics.

Police arrested the suspect, who was identified as 37-year-old Andrew Bryant. Bryant has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Man arrested after suspicious device found in St. Pete
  • Dr. Jen Arnold returns home for job at All Children's
  • Alleged erratic beach driver in court
  • Doctor accused of telling well patients they had cancer
  • New records show signs of violence for man accused of killing mother
  • Wild Things park faces new legal problems
  • Snooty the Manatee celebrates 69th birthday
  • New security system thwarts jewelry store robbery attempt
  • Dogs stolen while on walk with family member
  • Bloomingdale Library attack survivor meets Winter the Dolphin