Dogs stolen while on walk with family member

- Gone in the blink of an eye: a Polk County family says two of their beloved black labs were snatched right in front of them Thursday.

It happened near their home on Carrolwood Drive in Lakeland.

According to Laura Beall, the dogs were out on a walk with her 18-year-old son when a white car pulled down the road.

In a series of posts on the Lost and Found Pets of Polk County Facebook page, Beall says her son initially assumed the driver was a family friend until something strange happened.

Beall says the car circled around their cul-de-sac, opened the passenger's side door and then just drove off. After it left she says the dogs were nowhere to be found.

The family says they're not sure who would want to steal their 8-month and 1-year-old pups, but that they want their furry family members back, no questions asked.

"Bring us our dogs back. Drop them off. If you drop them off at the road they know where the home is and they'll walk up here. Just bring them back," said Kenny Garner.

If you have any information about the missing labs you're asked to give the Polk County Sheriff's Office a call.