Bloomingdale Library attack survivor meets Winter the Dolphin

- Winter the Dolphin had a very special visitor Saturday; a young woman whose daily life is a struggle after being brutally attacked in 2008.

Queena Phu was given the VIP treatment at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, complete with some one-on-one time with Winter.

Queena's story touched many in the Bay Area. She was left paralyzed and unable to see or speak after a brutal attack that robbed her of some of life's biggest moments. But on Saturday, she gained a memory few can claim.

During Queena's visit to CMA, she was surprised one of the Dolphin Tale movie stars, Nathan Gamble, who plays the character Sawyer in Dolphin Tale and Dolphin Tale 2.

Queena's family says her connection with Winter the Dolphin is a joy and they hope the community who has supported them all these years feels the same.

Her family says she is doing well, adding that moments like the one with Winter remind them how precious a gift her life is.