Snooty, oldest manatee in captivity, dies at age 69

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 23 2017 01:14PM EDT

Updated: Jul 23 2017 10:28PM EDT

BRADENTON (FOX 13) - The world's oldest manatee in captivity has died at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton.

Snooty turned 69 on Friday, and a birthday celebration was held at the museum on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, the museum announced the Snooty had died. His death is being called an accident, and was not related to his health. The circumstances are being investigated.

Snooty was found in an underwater area only used for plumbing. Early indications are that an access panel door that is normally bolted shut had somehow been knocked loose and that Snooty was able to swim in. 

For Paul Stammer, and so many other, Snooty became a part of the family. 

"Snooty was really outgoing, especially for a manatee, he loved people, he loved putting on a show."

A necropsy will be performed at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Laboratory in St. Petersburg. 

Snooty held the Guinness World Record for being the oldest living manatee in captivity.

The South Florida Museum had cared for Snooty since the 1940's.

