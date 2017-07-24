Lakeland man arrested after driving the wrong way on I-4

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 24 2017 12:12PM EDT

Updated: Jul 24 2017 12:13PM EDT

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a reckless driver, but then he started driving the wrong way on Interstate 4.

Multiple drivers called FHP about a reckless driver, later identified as Tyson McMorrow, 36, of Lakeland.

Before the trooper can even try to do a traffic stop, McMorrow drop through the median and cable barrier and entered the eastbound lanes of I-4 near a Lakeland exit, according to an FHP release.

He stopped on the inside shoulder of the eastbound lane - while still facing westbound - and troopers started to approach him. He then drove to the outside shoulder and finally stopped.

McMorrow had a breath sample of 0.161. He was arrested for DUI, DUI property damage, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway.

