- It's a touching tribute to a dog who died: Someone apparently buried their pet under a tree at Lake Wales Park. But the city says it has to go; it's not allowed on city property.

The gravesite has fresh mulch, solar lights and a headstone that reads, "RIP Jessie Girl.”

Lake Wales city officials say although they are sorry for the loss, the grave has to be moved within 48 hours, or they will remove it.