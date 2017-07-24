Queena's training, determination on display

- Supported by a harness and two trainers, Queena Vuong moves through a training center near USF at a rate of about three feet every minute. But there is no doubt she is much stronger than she looks.

"Go. All the way, all the way," said her trainer, George Palang.

After a year of training, it's a victory.

"She's doing really good right now," said Palang, of Stay in Step Spinal Cord Injury Recovery Center.

She narrowly survived being raped and beaten by Kendrick Morris outside a Brandon library in 2008. Now, she is achieving what many once thought was impossible.

"Sometimes she still struggles inside where she wants to break out of what she has been through," said Palang.

Queena requires 24-hour care.

"I am a mom, a nurse, a caregiver and maybe a doctor too," said her mother, Vanna Nguyen. "I know it is not easy for her."

Her trainers suspect it will take major medical advances, and a long time, for her to have a chance to walk again.

"The brain damage, to connect with the body. It is not easy," continued Nguyen. "To lift and put the foot down, are not easy."

For now, her mother has one goal for her.

"It (would be) very easy for normal people," said Nguyen. "But not her. (I want her to be able to) just open her hand. Open her hand."

Watching this journey has been difficult for Nguyen.

"I am so proud of her," she said. "She tries so hard."

The family is holding a fundraiser for her at Top Golf on Sunday, August 6 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Top Golf Tampa is located at 10690 Palm River Rd. You can also head to www.joinqueena.com/fundraisers