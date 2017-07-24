Evidence shows son plotted mother's murder

- Police say Tara D'Amgelo was killed by her son Joshua Carmona and hours later he pretended to be her according to new court documents.

Attorney Anthony Rickman says several bizarre text messages were sent that morning. "The texts were peculiar and it turns out they were sent by Josh, who had just killed his mom," explained Rickman.

Josh's stepfather, Stephen D'Angelo, got a few of those strange text messages. He says they alarmed him so much, that he asked his own father to check on Tara at home. Once he did, he discovered her body, wrapped in a blanket and in a pool of blood.

During a police interview, Josh's stepfather described his wife's strained relationship with Josh. "She was intimidated by him. She often asked me to do things around the house, instead of him, " said D'Angelo.

On March 20th, police say Josh did the unthinkable. He used a baseball bat and butcher knife to kill his mother. He told investigators he had been planning it for some time and that morning he decided to do it.

"It came out in court records, that Josh also planned to kill his stepfather, but we wasn't home that morning. There could have been two victims," explained Rickman.

A trial date has not yet been set.

