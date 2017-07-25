Brooksville man wins $260K a year in Florida Lottery

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 25 2017 05:21AM EDT

Updated: Jul 25 2017 05:21AM EDT

BROOKSVILLE (FOX 13) - A Brooksville man will now be receiving $260,000 every year, for at least 20 years.

The Florida Lottery announced Joseph Torraco, III, 40, as the latest winner in the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game. He purchased his ticket from the 7-Eleven Gas Station at 18902 North Dale Mabry Boulevard in Lutz.

The scratch-off game was launched earlier this month. The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35. The Florida Lottery contributes more than $31 billion to education. Purchasing scratch-off games alone generates more than $784 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to a press release.

