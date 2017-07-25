Manatee County School Board to discuss 'no homework' policy

- The idea of eliminating homework in Manatee County is taking its first step on Tuesday.



School board members will discuss the topic during an evening workshop. This arrives on the heels of Marion County's decision to apply the policy to its elementary school students. The move caught the attention of Charlie Kennedy, a Manatee County school board member. Kennedy said it can work in his county too, and pushed for the workshop discussion.



RELATED: ‘No homework’ may be catching on in Manatee County



It was a no-brainer for the Marion County Superintendent Heidi Maier. She based her decision off of research that shows elementary-aged students excel when given a break. The mandate would give students more time to spend with their families and teachers more time to teach rather than grading homework.



Instead, the school district asked parents to read with their children for 20 minutes every day.



RELATED: No more homework for Marion County elementary school students



No decision is expected during the Manatee County meeting, which begins at 2 p.m.